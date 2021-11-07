Elon Musk asks Twitter for advice on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

Is this another wacky tweet or a genuine query? Elon Musk surveyed his 62 million Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock on Saturday, maintaining that he would follow the votes.

The question comes in response to a plan by House Democrats to tax the super-rich more harshly by targeting equities, which are typically taxed only when sold.

“Because much has been made recently about unrealized gains as a tool of tax avoidance, I suggest selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk said, asking followers if they agreed “yes” or “no.”

“I will follow the results of this survey, regardless of the outcome,” the multi-billionaire declared.

By 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT), nearly 53% of people had chosen to sell.

According to Bloomberg, Musk controlled around 17% of Tesla’s outstanding shares as of June 30, valued at $208.37 billion. As part of his pay, the entrepreneur received a hefty package of stock options and convertible shares.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is the world’s richest man in theory, with a worth of $338 billion, owing to his investments in other companies such as neurotechnology firm Neuralink and, most notably, SpaceX.

Musk tweeted, “Note, I do not receive a monetary salary or bonus from anyone.”

“I only have stock, thus selling shares is the only method for me to pay taxes personally.”