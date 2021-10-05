Ellume At-Home Tests are being recalled by COVID due to false-positive results.

Ellume, a digital diagnostics business, is recalling its COVID antigen at-home tests because they may yield false-positive findings at a higher rate than clinical testing.

The business said it was looking into the problem and putting in further controls, adding that it was “continue to work on correcting the issue that led to this recall.”

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorisation to the at-home COVID test, which impacts tests distributed in the United States and Australia from April to August.

A complete list of lot numbers is available here.

COVID at-home tests are being replaced, according to Ellume. Consumers can get replacement test kit instructions at www.ellumecovidtest.com/return.

All impacted tests will be withdrawn from shop shelves, and consumers who attempt to use them will be told that the test has been recalled and blocked on the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test app. After that, they’ll be sent to www.wllumecovidtest.com/return to request a replacement test kit.

Consumers who utilized a recalled test and tested positive within the last 14 days will receive an email directly from the company informing them of the recall. Consumers who did not test positive should get a second test right away and believe they have COVID-19, according to Ellume. The company also advised them to self-isolate and take the required safeguards.

Consumers who did not have a positive test before Sept. 17 may have received inaccurate test results, according to Ellume. They should not assume they are immune to COVID and should take steps to avoid infection, including immunizations, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To schedule a replacement test kit, contact the Ellume Product Support Team at 1-888-807-1501, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Customers can contact the Ellume Customer Support Team at 1-888-885-6121 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, to report adverse occurrences or product concerns.

“At Ellume, we understand that trust is central to fulfilling our purpose as a company, and we recognize that this incident may have shaken the confidence of some of those who trusted Ellume to help them manage their health and regain some control of their lives during this pandemic,” said Ellume CEO Dr. Sean Parsons in a statement. My sincere apologies go out to those persons –. Brief News from Washington Newsday.