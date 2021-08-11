Elizabeth Warren, the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, continues to put pressure on the cryptocurrency industry.

While the Senate enacted a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan this week with new tax measures for cryptocurrencies, SEC Chair Gary Gensler and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, continue to push for additional crypto market regulation.

Warren has been active on social media, comparing the cryptocurrency market to the “Wild West.” On July 7, while negotiations for the infrastructure package were proceeding, she wrote Gensler a letter outlining her concerns about uncontrolled cryptocurrencies.

“I am writing to request information about the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) authority to properly regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and to determine whether Congress needs to act to ensure that the SEC has the proper authority to close existing regulatory gaps that expose investors and consumers to dangers in this highly opaque and volatile market,” Warren began his letter.

Warren received a similar response from Gensler a few weeks later.

“I believe we need more authority to prevent transactions, products, and platforms from slipping through the cracks in the regulatory system. In a letter to Warren on Thursday, Gensler wrote, “We also need more resources to protect investors in this burgeoning and dangerous sector.”

“In my opinion, the focus of legislative attention should be on cryptocurrency trading, lending, and DeFi platforms. Additional plenary authority would let regulators develop rules and put in place safeguards for crypto trading and investing.”

Because cryptocurrency is not backed by a centralized bank, investing in it can be extremely dangerous. If an investor’s account is hacked, there are no options for recovering the stolen funds.

Hackers stole $600 million from Poly Networks’ DeFi platform on Wednesday. Between October and March, the Federal Trade Commission stated that consumers lost $80 million to crypto frauds.

