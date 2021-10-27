Electrolux Profits Have Been Hit by Supply Chain Issues, and Things Are About to Get Worse.

Electrolux, a Swedish home appliance company, revealed a dip in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, warning that supply chain issues will worsen by the end of the year.

Supply chain issues have hampered production at the company, as they have for many others, including a global scarcity of semiconductors, which are critical components in a wide range of devices and appliances.

Between July and September, Electrolux posted a net profit of 1.14 billion kronor ($114 million), down from 2.36 billion kronor the previous year. Analysts had predicted a profit number of $1 billion.

Electrolux said in a statement that third-quarter sales were nearly 31 billion kronor, down 3.4 percent from the previous year.

In addition, operating profit declined to 1.6 billion kronor from the previous year.

“Supply chain difficulties, namely electronic component availability, impacted production output severely, as we expected,” stated CEO Jonas Samuelson.

In the statement, he continued, “We estimate the production effect to be roughly 10% in the quarter.”

Electrolux quickly recovered after a difficult second quarter in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns, as house-bound consumers focused on updating their homes.

However, supply chain limitations have affected production this year, owing in part to the world’s recovery from the pandemic.

“We continue to work closely with suppliers to address worldwide supply shortages,” Samuelson added, “but we expect the fourth quarter to be much more tough than the third.”

“While we foresee sequential improvements in 2022, we anticipate challenging conditions in meeting continuing high demand.”

The Swedish company, which has been boosting prices to counter the impact of logistical issues, kept most of its estimates for 2021, but warned about the impact of “external factors” including raw material costs.

They are projected to have a 4.5 billion kronor impact on business this year, up from the earlier prediction of 3-3.5 billion kronor.