Electric Vehicles But No Charging Stations?

In many ways, progress on sustainability and climate change is still far too sluggish in comparison to what the world requires. However, one area where the pace is really picking up is electric automobiles. That is, the manufacture and sale of them. Many countries are still lagging behind in terms of public infrastructure to meet this growing demand for charging stations.

In nations like New Zealand, where there were 52 electric vehicles for every one public charging outlet in 2020, as this infographic based on International Energy Agency statistics indicates, there is a significant disparity. It doesn’t have to be this way, as demonstrated by South Korea, where battling for a parking spot at a charging station is almost unheard of. There is a public charger for every two electric vehicles in the country here.