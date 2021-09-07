El Salvador is the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender.

Despite significant domestic skepticism and international warnings about consumer concerns, El Salvador became the first government in the world to accept bitcoin as legal cash on Tuesday.

The government of President Nayib Bukele argues that the decision will provide many Salvadorans with access to banking services for the first time and save $400 million in fees on remittances sent home from abroad each year.

“For the first time in history, the entire world will be watching El Salvador tomorrow. This was done via #Bitcoin,” Bukele stated on Twitter on Monday.

He kicked things off Monday evening by revealing that El Salvador had purchased its first 400 bitcoins in two tranches of 200 each, with more on the way.

According to the cryptocurrency trade app Gemini, the 400 bitcoins were worth roughly $21 million.

According to recent polls, the majority of El Salvador’s 6.5 million people oppose the proposal and will continue to use the US dollar, which has been the country’s official currency for the past 20 years.

“This bitcoin is a money that does not exist, a currency that will help the rich rather than the poor,” said skeptic Jose Santos Melara, who took part in a rally in San Salvador last week that drew several hundred people.

“How can a poor person invest (in bitcoin) when they are barely surviving?”

El Salvador’s parliament passed a law in June allowing crypto money to be accepted as tender alongside the US dollar for all products and services in the small Central American country.

Bukele’s bill was passed within 24 hours of its introduction in Congress, where the president’s friends have had a majority since March.

Experts and policymakers have expressed concern about the cryptocurrency’s infamous volatility and the lack of any user protections.

More than 200 bitcoin teller machines are being installed by the government, some of which are being guarded by soldiers to avoid possible burning by opponents.

Bukele has also promised each resident who adopts the currency $30.

“These are decisions that the administration and lawmakers have made without addressing the population,” said Laura Andrade, director of the Central American University’s Public Opinion Institute, which showed that 70% of Salvadorans opposed the move in a poll.

She told AFP, “We notice that people do not see a favorable impact to drastically improve their living conditions.”

Nearly two-thirds of Salvadorans polled claimed they had no interest in downloading the electronic wallet “Chivo.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.