El Corte Inglés Commits to €650 Million Overhaul Under Cristina Álvarez

El Corte Inglés, Spain’s retail powerhouse, has announced a €650 million investment plan for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, marking a pivotal moment as Cristina Álvarez takes the reins as non-executive chairwoman. This major move comes at a time when the department store sector is navigating a period of financial turbulence and strategic reevaluation.

Strategic Transformation Amid Sector Struggles

On January 15, 2026, Cristina Álvarez officially stepped into the role of chairwoman, succeeding her sister Marta Álvarez, after over three decades at the company. The appointment signals the beginning of a new chapter for the retail giant, which is focused on innovation and robust financial management in an era of sweeping changes for the global department store sector.

El Corte Inglés has faced considerable challenges in recent years, including the pandemic’s impact on retail and the continued rise of e-commerce. Despite these pressures, the company has shown remarkable resilience, reducing its debt by nearly half from €2.7 billion in 2019 to €1.73 billion by early 2026. Under Marta’s leadership, the company also achieved a 65% increase in profitability, closing the most recent financial year with €512 million in net income and €16.67 billion in overall revenue, according to statements from the company.

With Cristina now leading, she brings a hands-on approach to the company’s strategic vision, particularly emphasizing store renovations, business expansion, and technological enhancements. Her expertise in transforming in-store experiences is expected to drive the next phase of growth. In her first move as chairwoman, Cristina revealed a €650 million investment aimed at enhancing the company’s physical and digital infrastructure, as well as increasing its logistics capabilities. These investments are set to begin in March 2026.

As the company pushes forward with its revitalization efforts, it will continue to be led by CEO Santiago Bau and General Secretary Rafael Díaz Yeregui, whose positions were solidified during a management overhaul in October 2025. Cristina will also take on a leading role in the company’s appointments and remuneration committee, alongside overseeing the monitoring committee responsible for implementing the strategic plan.

However, El Corte Inglés is not the only major retail player grappling with industry-wide challenges. On the same day, January 15, 2026, a prominent American department store giant filed for bankruptcy due to overwhelming debt. A judge approved a $1.75 billion capital injection aimed at stabilizing the company’s finances, signaling a wider trend of financial struggles in the sector. These developments parallel the financial prudence that has guided the Álvarez sisters’ tenure at El Corte Inglés.

Despite these difficulties, El Corte Inglés’ transformation appears to be gaining momentum. In December 2025, the company reported a 4.3% increase in revenue at constant exchange rates, improved gross margins, and the addition of 51 stores to its network. This progress reflects the effectiveness of the company’s strategy to revamp its physical stores while expanding its digital and logistical capabilities.

The European retail landscape is also undergoing significant shifts. In addition to El Corte Inglés’ strategic moves, other brands are actively opening new stores, appointing new leadership, and investing in growth. Notably, Italian fashion houses are seeing record growth, with one investing $145 million to increase production capacity. The global nature of retail competition and the push for local adaptation are evident across the sector.

For El Corte Inglés, financial discipline remains crucial. Since 2019, the company has reduced its debt through strategic sales, including the sale of a majority stake in its insurance division for over €1.1 billion, as well as incorporating Mutua into its capital structure. These moves have strengthened the company’s position relative to its international competitors, some of which are still scrambling to secure their financial futures.

Despite a promising recent uptick, El Corte Inglés’ revenues for the last financial year still fell short of pre-2019 levels, indicating the ongoing challenges in the department store business. The company’s focus on remodeling, logistics, and technology is expected to help it navigate these headwinds and set the stage for long-term success.

As Cristina Álvarez steps into her leadership role, El Corte Inglés enters a new phase of strategic investment and innovation. With her at the helm, the company is poised to not only withstand the pressures of the current retail environment but to lead the charge toward a more resilient future.