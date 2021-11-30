El Chapo’s wife gets sentenced to three years in prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was sentenced to three years in prison on drug trafficking and money laundering charges by a US judge on Tuesday.

Coronel was barely a teenager when she married the vicious drug boss, and she promptly pleaded guilty following her February 2021 arrest, thus the punishment was less than the relatively modest four years demanded by prosecutors.

Coronel, a 32-year-old former beauty queen with long hair and dressed in a dark suit and white turtleneck top, apologized to the court.

“I sincerely apologize for any and all harm that I may have caused,” she said in Spanish before the punishment was handed down.

“I’m in pain as a result of the suffering I’ve caused my family.”

She pleaded with the judge to allow her to raise her twin girls, who are nine years old.

She explained, “They’re already growing up without one of their parents.”

“Please don’t let children grow up without their mother’s presence,” I urge you.

The judge also stated that she would pay $1.5 million as part of a reparation agreement reached before to the hearing, and that she would be granted credit for the nine months she had already spent in prison since her arrest.

According to the US Justice Department, Coronel was not involved in the primary operations of Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel, which allegedly trafficked hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs into the United States.

Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi stated, “The defendant’s actual role was a minimal one.”

“The defendant was not a manager, leader, organizer, or boss in any way. Rather, she was a gear in a big criminal organization’s wheel “‘I told the court,’ he said.

However, the prosecution pointed out that Coronel played a crucial part in her husband’s 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.

Nonetheless, “the defendant chose to take responsibility for her acts” soon after her arrest, according to Nardozzi.

Judge Rudolph Contreras wished Coronel success as he handed down her punishment.

He told her, “I hope you raise your twins in a different environment than you’ve had before.”

Coronel, who is 32 years her husband’s junior, met him in her mid-teens and married him when she was 18.

After he was extradited from Mexico in 2017, Coronel became the subject of enormous attention when she consistently attended his trial in New York.

