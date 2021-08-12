Eight people are believed to have died after a Russian tourist helicopter crashed into a lake.

According to local officials, a helicopter carrying 16 passengers and crew on a volcano observation excursion in Russia’s far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, killing eight people and seriously injuring two others.

Governor Vladimir Solodov said the Mi-8 helicopter crashed into Kuril Lake in the hilly Kamchatka peninsula and sank due to poor visibility. He said that the Kronotsky Nature Reserve’s staff saved half of the passengers onboard.

In a statement, Solodov stated, “They approached the site in a boat and saved eight individuals.” Two of the survivors were in critical condition, suffering from various injuries.

The fate of the other eight was unknown at the time, but it was assumed they were dead.

Alla Golovan, the governor’s spokesperson, told AFP, “We don’t have any information about the rest.”

The governor claimed the helicopter was now 800 meters from the coast, at a depth of more than 130 meters (420 feet).

Authorities reported that although more than 60 rescuers and divers were summoned to the location, they lacked the necessary equipment to begin working.

“The emergency ministry’s divers are unable to work at such depths. As a result, we resorted to the defense ministry for assistance,” Governor Solodov explained.

“Robots will investigate the crash location on the bottom of Kuril Lake.”

According to the Investigation Committee, it is looking into a possible infringement of air safety regulations.

Tourists from Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, were among them.

They were being transported by helicopter to Khodutka, a volcano near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The plane belongs to Vityaz-Aero, a company co-owned by Igor Redkin, a local legislator.

Redkin made headlines in Russia earlier this week when he admitted to killing a man he mistook for a bear.

Kamchatka is a wide peninsula known for its plentiful animals, active volcanoes, and black sand beaches, which attract adventure visitors.

A small local company’s plane crashed in the peninsula in July, killing 19 people.

Russia has a bad reputation for air safety in the past, although it has considerably improved since the 2000s.

The country’s leading airlines have transitioned from old Soviet jets to newer planes.

However, maintenance concerns and a lack of adherence to safety regulations have remained a problem.

An Aeroflot plane caught fire while making an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in May 2019, killing 41 passengers.