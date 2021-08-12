Eight people are believed to have died after a Russian tourist helicopter crashed into a lake.

According to local officials, a helicopter carrying 16 passengers and crew on a sightseeing excursion in Russia’s far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, killing eight people and injuring two others.

In low visibility, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed into the frigid waters of Kuril Lake in the hilly Kamchatka peninsula and sunk.

The Kronotsky Nature Reserve sent boats to the crash scene and rescued eight persons, two of whom are currently in intensive care with varying injuries. Survivors applauded wildlife inspectors for arriving in minutes to save them.

Governor Vladimir Solodov described the situation as “almost miraculous.”

The other eight were missing and presumed dead, including the only child on board and the crew commander.

Alla Golovan, the governor’s spokesperson, told AFP, “We don’t have any information about the rest.”

The helicopter’s wreckage was now 800 meters from the coast, at a depth of more than 130 meters (420 feet).

Authorities reported that while rescuers and divers were summoned to the location, they lacked the proper equipment to begin working.

“The emergency ministry’s divers are unable to work at such depths. As a result, we resorted to the defense ministry for assistance,” Solodov explained.

“Robots will investigate the crash location on the bottom of Kuril Lake.”

According to wildlife inspectors who recounted the crash and following rescue attempt, visibility at the lake was no more than 100 meters, and they could hear but not see the helicopter.

When the reserve’s employees heard a big “boom,” they stated they despatched two motorboats with four inspectors, who arrived in three to four minutes.

Inspector Yevgeny Denges said in a statement that “eight people were on the surface, who we quickly hauled onboard.” Denges claimed that the inspectors looked for other survivors but were unable to locate any.

The chopper began to sink nose first, according to the survivors, and the occupants managed to swim to the surface from a depth of eight to nine meters.

“Because the water temperature in the lake is only 5-6 degrees (Celsius, 41-43 degrees Fahrenheit), it is impossible to stay in it for an extended period of time,” according to the reserve.

The visitors came from Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city.

Viktor Strelkin, one of the survivors, stated he was sleeping at the time of the tragedy and was startled awake by a stream of water.