Egypt’s money-pooling apps thrive now that they’re out of the shadows.

Cash-strapped Fearful of banks, Egyptians have long used a “gameya” to get money when they need it, but now tech firms are capitalizing on the age-old money-pooling relationship.

According to one user, Menna Shaarawi, 31, navigating an app with strangers is “easier and safer” than traditional face-to-face communication.

“I get the money right away in my bank account, and I don’t have to follow around people to get what I’m owed. It’s ideal, in fact “According to AFP, the marketing manager uses the ElGameya (association in Arabic) app, which is swiftly gaining popularity.

According to Dina Rabie, an economist and lecturer at the British University in Egypt, the gameya is “more of a societal norm” in Egypt, where it has been practiced since the turn of the twentieth century.

In regions of the world, such as Africa and Latin America, the cooperative system that allows people to save and borrow money is widespread.

Participants contribute an equal amount each month to a pot and take turns collecting the total.

According to Rabie, a gameya lasts between five and twenty months on average and is not restricted to a certain socioeconomic class.

According to government statistics, about 30 percent of Egypt’s 102 million people live in poverty. According to a 2017 World Bank survey, less than a third of Egyptians have bank accounts.

The gameya is frequently developed among family or coworkers who are experiencing financial difficulties.

It works particularly effectively for young couples saving for a wedding or a health emergency that necessitates costly expenses because it operates outside of the limitations of a conventional banking sector.

In a country where the informal economy employs 63.4 percent of the workforce, such routes are frequently necessary, according to World Bank data from 2018.

“In three simple steps, we get rid of logistical obstacles” that come with the usual manner of doing things, said Ahmed Mahmoud, 28, who launched the ElGameya app in 2019.

To use the app, users must first register, upload supporting documents, and sign a contract, according to him.

Contributions can be made in cash or electronically with a mobile phone, and registration requires a national identity card rather than a credit card or other proof of funds.

Online purchases are simple, according to Ahmed Wadi, inventor of the popular MoneyFellows program.

His app has roughly 173,000 users who give anywhere from £30 to tens of thousands of pounds per month.

