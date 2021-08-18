Egypt’s death row Islamists’ families must endure an agonizing wait.

Twelve Muslim Brotherhood members are on execution row, waiting to be executed, after surviving the bloodbath in which Egyptian security forces killed over 800 people in a huge Islamist protest camp in 2013.

It’s an agonizing wait for their families, knowing that their loved ones could be executed at any time, without notice, after exhausting all legal options.

Mahmud and Adam, who spoke to AFP under the condition that their real names not be published for fear of penalties, said their inability to do anything more to clear their father was a daily source of anxiety.

“Now that he’s been sentenced to death in a final verdict, the pain of his absence has gotten even worse, and he’ll die no matter what. “It’s a complete disaster,” Adam told AFP.

The 12 prisoners facing execution were among 739 defendants in a mass trial described by the United Nations as a farce of justice.

Amnesty International, a London-based human rights organization, accused Egypt of attempting to deflect attention away from the security forces’ role in the August 2013 mass shooting in Cairo’s Rabaa al-Adawiya Square.

Lynn Maalouf, the group’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, stated, “It has become increasingly evident that the Egyptian authorities are focused on sheltering security personnel from any accountability for their role in the Rabaa massacre.”

“Instead, authorities have chosen to take vengeance on survivors (and) victims’ families.”

AFP reached out to the judges who handed down the death sentences, but they declined to comment on the issue.

Without establishing individual criminal culpability, all of the defendants were found guilty of all of the allegations on the charge sheet.

“Arming criminal groups,” “killing police officers,” and “possession of firearms, ammo, and bomb-making ingredients” were among them.

Those on execution row include some former top officials from Islamist President Mohamed Morsi’s government, which was deposed by then-Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is now President of Egypt.

In June, the Court of Cassation upheld their verdicts and sentences in a definitive decision that cannot be challenged.

“When I found out from my sister, I immediately disintegrated. This administration is unconcerned about whether or not someone is a member of the Brotherhood. “They think it’s fine to execute him and bury him,” Adam explained.

The authorities claimed at the time that the tens of thousands of protestors seeking Morsi’s return were armed and that forcing them to disperse was a necessary counter-terrorism step.

No Egyptian official has ever been prosecuted for the assassinations.

