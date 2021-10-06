Efforts to regulate Facebook have hit a brick wall.

Senators in the United States promised on Tuesday to rein in Facebook’s power, prompted this time by scathing whistleblower claims backed up by the company’s own research.

Efforts to improve regulation of the digital behemoth’s platforms, which have billions of users, have been slow and ineffectual thus far.

Here’s where the initiatives to control Facebook are at:

The two key challenges for US elected leaders interested in technology regulation are reducing Facebook’s economic influence and regulating its moderation policy.

In June, US lawmakers passed landmark legislation that might lead to the demise of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal for the largest corporations to acquire competitors.

However, no date for a vote has been scheduled, and compliance with current competition legislation is not guaranteed.

“We anticipate this antitrust momentum will face a brick wall unless basic legislation changes,” said independent analyst Dan Ives.

Furthermore, elected politicians are divided, particularly on concerns of free speech on social media.

Many people want to change “Section 230,” a 1996 statute that protects internet hosts from lawsuits arising from third-party content uploaded on their sites, which is a cornerstone of social networking.

Democrats, who seek stronger restrictions against misinformation, and Republicans, who are concerned about censorship, appear to be unable to find common ground.

States controlled by Republicans, such as Florida and Texas, are attempting to adopt legislation prohibiting networks from removing political programming or candidates.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has often stated his support for revising Section 230.

Authorities, on the other hand, have succeeded in convincing the platform to halt development of a version of the photo-sharing software Instagram for children under the age of 13.

US regulators at the Federal Trade Commission as well as an alliance of states have filed lawsuits accusing Facebook of being a social network monopoly that needs to be smashed.

The suits argued that the tech titan not only dominates online social networking, it “buys or buries” startups it sees as rising threats.

“For almost a decade, Facebook has had monopoly power in the personal social networking market in the United States,” contended a suit filed late last year by attorneys general from US states.

“Facebook illegally maintains that monopoly power by deploying a buy-or-bury strategy that thwarts competition.”

Those suits failed out of the starting gate, however, when a federal judge decided they lacked facts and didn’t make clear exactly what market they contend Facebook is unfairly dominating.

Facebook on Monday urged a federal judge to toss out an amended version of the FTC lawsuit, arguing that it is weak. Washington Newsday Brief News.