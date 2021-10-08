Editors Warn Time Is Running Out For Justice In Politkovskaya Murder 15 Years Later.

On the 15th anniversary of the assassination of top journalist Anna Politkovskaya on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday, Russians were ready to commemorate the assassination, with her newspaper warning that time had run out to identify the assassin.

Politkovskaya, a vocal opponent of Putin and the Kremlin’s brutal Chechen conflicts, was shot and killed in the lobby of her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006. She was 48 years old at the time.

The assassination of a prominent investigative reporter, who worked for Russia’s premier independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and contributed to Western outlets such as the Guardian, occurred on Putin’s birthday, sending shockwaves around the world.

“The statute of limitations on the crime has run out fifteen years after our journalist was murdered. It can only be extended by a court, according to the statute “On the eve of the anniversary, Novaya Gazeta published an article.

“As a result, the masterminds will escape punishment.”

The memorial activities at Novaya Gazeta’s editorial headquarters take place in the midst of an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media, with Russia’s top opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, being imprisoned by authorities.

In 2014, a court convicted two men to life in jail for the murder of Politkovskaya, as well as three others to significant prison terms.

Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, a Chechen man convicted of planning the hit, died in 2017 while receiving a life sentence in a correctional colony.

However, 15 years later, investigators still haven’t figured out who ordered the suspected contract killing, and Novaya Gazeta reports that the authorities aren’t interested in continuing the inquiry for political reasons.

To honor the killed reporter, Politkovskaya’s office at Novaya Gazeta has been maintained.

The European Court of Human Rights slammed Russia in 2018 for failing to take appropriate steps to track down those who ordered Politkovskaya’s assassination.

According to the judges, Russian investigators should have looked into the possibility that the crime was directed by “agents of Russia’s FSB internal secret service or the Chechen Republic’s administration.”

For her reporting and novels, Politkovskaya received numerous accolades, and several awards were named after her.