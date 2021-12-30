Editors of a closed Hong Kong news outlet have been charged with sedition.

Following a raid that drew international condemnation, two top editors of Hong Kong media site Stand News were charged with “conspiracy to publish seditious” content on Thursday, authorities said.

Since massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests engulfed Hong Kong in 2019, China has tightened its grip on the city, as has the suppression of the local press.

On Wednesday, police stormed the Stand News headquarters, taking phones, computers, papers, and thousands of dollars in the latest crackdown. During the search, its acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was handcuffed and transported to the headquarters.

The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force said in a statement that “two men, aged 34 and 52, and an online media company” had been charged with “one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publication.”

According to court documents, the persons charged were Lam and former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, as well as Stand News’ parent firm Best Pencil Limited.

Lam and Chung, along with five others, were arrested on Wednesday.

The raid was described as a “act of justice” by the Chinese government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, which also accused Stand News of inciting secession.

“Bringing the relevant Stand News staff to justice is a matter of ‘the wicked getting what they deserve,’ and has nothing to do with press freedom,” claimed a spokeswoman.

With court permission to take journalistic materials, more than 200 cops were deployed to raid the Stand News office.

Its assets were also frozen, totaling roughly HK$61 million ($7.8 million), according to senior officer Steve Li, who said it was one of the largest sums the police’s national security unit has ever frozen.

Following the raid, Stand News declared that it would discontinue operations.

The raid, as well as Hong Kong’s wider attack on press freedom, was criticised by a number of international government leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken stated, “Journalism is not sedition.”

“The PRC and local authorities harm Hong Kong’s legitimacy and profitability by repressing independent media,” he added, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“A free press is embraced by a confident government that is unafraid of the truth.”

Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, agreed with Blinken that “journalism is not sedition,” but added that seditious conduct “could not be accepted under the cover of journalistic reporting.”

By pushing for charges to be withdrawn, Lam accused Western governments of trampling on Hong Kong’s rule of law.

