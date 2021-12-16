Editor of a fiery Chinese state newspaper retires.

Hu Xijin, a Chinese official tabloid editor who gained millions of social media followers after becoming a strong advocate of militant nationalism, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Hu, a self-described former pro-democracy protestor turned outspoken newspaper editor, helped President Xi Jinping usher in a new era of brazen, forceful nationalism.

Hu announced his resignation as editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is controlled by the ruling Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, in a social media post on Thursday.

The 61-year-old said to his 24 million Weibo followers that it is “time to retire,” but that he will continue to work as a special commentator for the newspaper.

“I’ll keep doing whatever I can to help the (Communist) Party’s news and public opinion efforts,” he stated.

Hu has sparked outrage with his incendiary tweets and fiery writings on a regular basis.

He compared Australia to “chewing gum stuck on the soles of China’s shoes” last year when Canberra joined Washington’s call for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and he compared the UK to a “bitch asking for a thrashing” after British warships went through disputed waters last summer.

Hu created a significant social media presence on Twitter, which is restricted inside China, with over 460,000 followers, making him one of the most prominent pro-state voices on Western social media.

Before becoming a reporter, he claims to have taken part in the 1989 pro-democracy rallies in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, yet his ideological leanings afterwards hardened to wholehearted support for the Communist Party line.

Since Hu took over as editor-in-chief in 2005, the Global Times has amassed a total of 67 million Facebook and Twitter followers, allowing Chinese propaganda to reach a bigger international audience as domestic limitations on online debate have been strengthened.

He recently published video footage stating that sources assured him tennis star Peng Shuai was alive and well, after she vanished from public view following her sexual assault charges against a high-ranking official.

Hu also denied extramarital encounters with two female colleagues earlier this month, alleging in a blog post that the complainant, a deputy editor at the publication, had blackmailed him.

Hu is expected to be replaced by People’s Daily commentary writer Fan Zhengwei, according to Chinese media bloggers.