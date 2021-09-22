EDF of France is in talks with GE to purchase nuclear turbine operations.

The firms revealed Wednesday that EDF, the French power behemoth, is in talks to buy General Electric’s nuclear steam turbine division, the latest step by the American conglomerate to reorganize its businesses and reduce debt.

The talks had been reported in the news on both sides of the Atlantic recently, and both companies warned AFP there was no certainty they would result in an agreement.

A representative for EDF said, “EDF is evaluating the conditions under which EDF’s interests could be protected.”

For several years, GE has been selling assets in order to focus on its energy production, healthcare, and aircraft engine operations.

It is now trying to sell its nuclear division, which is separate from its nuclear fuel and reactor businesses, in order to focus on natural gas or coal-fired turbines.

Alstom, which developed the extensively used Arabelle turbines that equip nuclear power stations, including the next-generation EPR reactors, sold the business to GE in 2014.

However, GE has lost thousands of jobs in France and worldwide since then, with GE Steam Power recently announcing plans to cut 144 jobs in France.

In Belfort, an industrial bulwark in eastern France where the majority of EDF’s plants are located, the possible takeover was met with skepticism.

Belfort’s mayor, Damien Meslot, told AFP, “I’m happy these talks are started; I’ve been advocating for this settlement for some months.”

“I’ll be paying special attention to the details to ensure that Belfort can continue to operate and employ people,” he said.