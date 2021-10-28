Ecuadorians Block Roads On Day 2 Of Protests Over Fuel Prices.

On the second day of protests against rising fuel costs and a statewide state of emergency, indigenous and rural Ecuadorians blocked roadways in numerous districts.

In the greatest protests since conservative President Guillermo Lasso took office in May, 37 people were arrested, five police officers, a journalist, and at least one demonstrator were hurt on Tuesday.

Protesters snarled traffic in five of Ecuador’s 24 provinces on Tuesday, vowing to keep demonstrating their displeasure with the new center-right government’s economic policies.

“The administration has screwed everything by constantly raising fuel costs,” demonstrator Dennis Viteri, a 28-year-old textile worker from Calderon, northeast of Quito, told AFP on Wednesday.

Viteri and others blocked a section of the Pan-American highway connecting Quito and Colombia with soil, tree trunks, and burning tires.

More trees were being chopped on a nearby hilltop to fortify the barricade as AFP watched.

Roadblocks were also reported in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, and Chimborazo on Wednesday, according to Ecuador’s public safety department.

One approach for Ecuador to cut spending in exchange for loans from the International Monetary Fund is to reduce gasoline subsidies, which began under former president Lenin Moreno.

However, the price hikes have a negative impact on Ecuador’s economy, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 47 percent of Ecuadorians are now poor, and roughly a third do not work full-time.

Last Friday, Lasso announced a 12% rise in fuel prices, which have nearly doubled since last year, pushing diesel to $1.90 per gallon (3.8 liters) and gasoline to $2.55 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Lasso promised that this would be the final hike, but he was unable to calm boiling resentment in a country that sells oil but imports much of the petroleum it uses.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which organized the demonstrations, wants the price of fuel and gasoline set at $1.50 and $2, respectively.

Around 1,500 indigenous people, students, and workers marched in Quito on Tuesday, where rock-throwing demonstrators battled with police who fired tear gas.

“We will continue to mobilize and oppose on a national level for a second day,” said Conaie president Leonidas Iza.

Last week, Lasso proclaimed a 60-day state of emergency in the country located between the world’s two largest cocaine producers: Colombia and Peru, to combat escalating crime and bloodshed blamed by dueling drug traffickers.

After 240 gang-aligned inmates were killed in brutal prison riots, the state of emergency was declared.