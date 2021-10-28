Ecuadorians Block Roads For The Second Day Of Protests Over Fuel Prices.

On the second day of protests against rising fuel costs and a statewide state of emergency, indigenous and rural Ecuadorians blocked roadways in numerous districts.

In the greatest protests since conservative President Guillermo Lasso took office in May, 37 people were arrested, five police officers, a journalist, and at least one demonstrator were hurt on Tuesday.

After the Red Cross intervened, two soldiers who had been held by protesters since Tuesday were released Wednesday night.

“Out with Lasso, out!” the demonstrators chanted as they shut down major routes on Wednesday.

“The administration has screwed everything by constantly raising fuel costs,” demonstrator Dennis Viteri, a 28-year-old textile worker from Calderon, northeast of Quito, told AFP.

Viteri and others blocked sections of the Pan-American highway, which connects Quito and Colombia, with earth, tree trunks, and burning tires.

Roadblocks were also reported in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, and Chimborazo, according to Ecuador’s public safety department.

March organizers, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), reported protesters in Cotopaxi faced “heavy repression,” with Conaie head Leonidas Iza warning that “further violence will enrage people.”

“The armed forces and police secured control and order with relation to the demonstrations without violence,” Lasso stated on Tuesday.

“They did the same thing today,” he said, adding, “and if the marches continue tomorrow, we will keep control.”

Protesters interrupted traffic in five of Ecuador’s 24 regions on Tuesday, vowing to keep voicing their displeasure with the new center-right government’s economic plans.

Juan Chusig, an unemployed guy carrying branches to reinforce a roadblock north of Quito, stated, “We beg the government to keep the fuel price reasonable.”

“It is causing harm to the people.”

One approach for Ecuador to cut spending in exchange for loans from the International Monetary Fund is to reduce gasoline subsidies, which began under former president Lenin Moreno.

However, the price hikes have a negative impact on Ecuador’s economy, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 47 percent of Ecuadorians are now poor, and roughly a third do not work full-time.

Last Friday, Lasso announced another 12% hike in fuel prices, which have virtually doubled since last year, pushing diesel to $1.90 per gallon (3.8 liters) and gasoline to $2.55 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Lasso promised that this would be the final hike, but he was unable to calm boiling resentment in a country that sells oil but imports much of the petroleum it uses.

The indigenous demonstration was invited by the president, a career banker.