ECOWAS Strengthens Its Position on Mali and Guinea.

ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, toughened its position against military-ruled Mali and Guinea on Sunday, slapping new individual penalties and urging both nations to stick to democratic timelines.

After a conference of the 15-nation group in Ghana’s capital Accra, ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou told AFP that the group “has agreed to penalise all those implicated in the delay” in organizing elections set for February 27 in Mali.

Mali has “formally written” to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who now holds the rotating president of ECOWAS, to inform him that the Sahel country would be unable to hold elections as scheduled, according to him.

“All of the transition authorities are concerned about the sanctions,” Brou added, adding that the travel bans and asset freezes also affected family members.

Following the session on Sunday, ECOWAS issued a statement saying it “strongly deplores the lack of progress” in Mali’s election preparations.

The situation has sparked international concern, prompting a visit to Mali by a UN Security Council committee late last month.

The officials stated in a statement that council members “reiterated their appeal for the Malian transitional authorities to achieve… the handover of power to democratically elected civilian authority within the agreed timescale.”

On October 26, Mali’s junta declared ECOWAS special envoy Hamidou Boly “persona non grata” and removed him from the nation.

ECOWAS denounced the deportation on Sunday.

Guinea’s suspension from ECOWAS was upheld, as were sanctions against individual junta members and their families, after military seized power on September 5.

It also renewed its demand for President Alpha Conde’s “unconditional release,” as he has been under house arrest since his removal.

The acceptance of a “transition charter,” the appointment of a civilian prime minister, and the formation of a transitional government were lauded in the final proclamation, mirroring Brou’s remarks after an ECOWAS delegation visited the country in October.

However, it urged the authorities to “immediately submit a comprehensive timetable… towards the holding of elections” in the 13-million-strong country.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who deposed Conde following months of unrest against his government, promised to restore civilian control after an indefinite transition time.

Before Conde’s victory in 2010, the ECOWAS leaders chose Mohamed Ibn Chambas as their special envoy to Guinea, which had spent decades under authoritarian or dictatorial regimes.

Guinea must hold elections within six months, according to an ECOWAS conference in September.

