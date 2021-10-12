Economists predict that the United States will enter a recession before the end of the year.

Economists are notorious for misreading early warning signals of recessions, and those who get it right are often lauded, though only in retrospect. While the economy appears to be recovering from the pandemic’s low points, new research from Dartmouth College economist David Blanchflower and University College London economist Alex Bryson says otherwise.

Blanchflower and Bryson published a paper using the Consumer Expectations Indices from the Conference Board and the University of Michigan, key indicators that have predicted past recessions up to 18 months ahead of time. The Conference Board’s index has been on the decline since March 2021, while data from the University of Michigan’s index shows a slight increase last month, though peaking in June 2021.

While it may be premature to declare a recession, these experts have noted how the pandemic-era stimulus programs are fading, as well as supply chain bottlenecks obstructing goods deliveries just before Christmas, and the struggle over the debt ceiling, which has been postponed until December. Furthermore, the fatal delta version of the coronavirus is still causing outbreaks in vaccinated persons, indicating that the pandemic’s devastation is not yet complete.

Of course, Wall Street remains bullish on the economy, however top investment banks such as Goldman Sachs are lowering their growth forecasts to 5.6 percent, which is lower than previously expected. With no clarity on President Joe Biden’s flagship spending plans and Congress mired in ideological and internecine squabbles, it’s likely that those Americans most vulnerable to economic downturns are contributing to lower consumer expectations.

Given these pre-cursors to a downturn, it should come as no surprise if the economy crashes into a recession before the end of the year, jeopardizing the embryonic recovery from the pandemic. Furthermore, with a fourth round of stimulus checks unlikely to benefit many, consumer expectations could be further lowered. These are alarming indicators for policymakers, and Branchflower and Bryson could be the canaries in the coalmine.