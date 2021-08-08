Economic woes are expected to have a significant impact on the high-stakes Zambia election.

As voters cope with the impact from gross financial mismanagement, rising food prices and economic hardship may tip this week’s closely contested Zambian presidential poll in favor of the opposition.

President Edgar Lungu, who is seeking re-election on August 12, is accused of taking on unsustainable debt to fund infrastructure projects.

Last year, the copper-rich country in southern Africa became the first on the continent to default on its debt in the coronavirus era.

During Lungu’s presidency, the value of the kwacha currency dropped to historic lows, and inflation soared beyond 20%, causing investor confidence to plummet as the country’s foreign debt grew to around $12 billion last year.

“Mismanagement at the macro level is impacting ordinary people,” said Trevor Simumba, a Zambian economist.

“The impoverished lack the ability to change their living costs.”

With tensions growing ahead of next week’s elections, Lungu ordered an unprecedented military deployment to quell unrest.

Analysts warn that economic problems in a country where more than half of the population lived in poverty prior to the pandemic do not auger well for a president who has only eked out narrow victory in past polls.

Poverty, hunger, and economic inequality have worsened in the previous five years, according to the findings of an Afrobarometer survey released last month.

According to a poll taken at the end of May, 80 percent of Zambians said the country’s economic situation was “poor.”

The next election between Lungu, 64, and his longtime nemesis, leading opposition candidate and sixth-time runner Hakainde Hichilema, 59, is considered to be the closest ever.

According to Grieve Chelwa, an economist in Lusaka, Lungu’s “popularity has gone precisely because of how the economy has behaved.”

According to Chelwa, the election is “all about the economy” for the average Zambian voter who works a low-wage job or is self-employed.

Lungu boasts in his campaign pledge that Zambia has “undergone unparalleled transformational progress” and is “better than it was under previous governments for 47 years.”

He promised to ensure food security, a low cost of living, and the creation of jobs and wealth.

Since Lungu entered government in 2015, the busy capital city’s roads have vastly improved.

Flyover bridges have taken the place of congested roundabouts, potholes have been fixed, and thoroughfares have been enlarged.

Chelwa conceded, “Driving has never been this good,” but “you can’t eat the roads.”

According to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, a monthly average basket of basic foodstuffs for an urban household of five cost 8,400 kwacha ($436) in early this year – more than eight.