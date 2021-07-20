Ebay has a Switzerland Mountain for sale for just $235,000

A mountain in Switzerland is being auctioned on eBay for $235,000, down from its original asking price of $1.2 million. A 19th-century picture was inspired by the tabletop mountain.

The Zirkelstein is the smallest table hill in Saxon Switzerland, and it went for sale on the website for the first time on July 15. The hill rises 1,261 feet above the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, also known as the Elbe Sandstone Highlands, in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.

The hill’s summit is wooded and cone-shaped, with a unique 130-foot sandstone table-top pinnacle. According to CBS News, German landscape artist Caspar David Friedrich made the monument renowned after using it as an inspiration for his 1818 masterwork “Wanderer over the Sea of Fog.”

The property’s current owners have listed it for sale on eBay under the heading “Unique/ Your own mountain in Saxon Switzerland.” Saxon is a climbing area and national park located southeast of Dresden, Germany, in the Elbe valley. With the Bohemian Switzerland in the Czech Republic, the territory forms the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.

According to Andre Marschner, the property’s sales manager, the current owners are wanting to sell the mountain owing to “age-related factors.” According to him, the sellers are no longer capable of maintaining and managing the forest on their own.

The mountain’s potential buyers should be informed that they would not have exclusive rights to the area. A forest surrounds the hill, which has several public footpaths for enjoyment. “It is not possible to erect a fence. In an interview with CBS News, Renke Coordes of the state forest management enterprise Sachsenforst remarked, “The owner is the only one allowed to drive a car in the territory.”

According to the New York Post, while being barely 20 acres in size, the mountain’s distinctive qualities make it one of the most spectacular rock formations in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains. The hill was placed up for sale in 2006 with a $1.2 million asking price. The price was apparently reduced to $590,000 in 2007 before being reduced to its current value.