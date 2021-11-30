EasyJet Warns That It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Know How Omicron Will Affect You.

After reporting reduced yearly losses as skies reopened, British airline EasyJet warned Tuesday that it was “too soon” to estimate the impact of the Omicron Covid variation on the aviation sector.

Following the discovery last week of Omicron, a new worrying Covid strain initially discovered in southern Africa, various countries, including the United Kingdom, have tightened travel restrictions.

In a results statement, EasyJet added, “It’s too early to determine what impact Omicron may have on European travel and any other short-term limitations that may emerge.”

“We have, however, braced ourselves for periods of uncertainty like these.”

In other parts of Europe, despite the arrival of Omicron, Scandinavian airline SAS voiced optimism on Tuesday, but cautioned about “current uncertainties” in the business.

Meanwhile, EasyJet reported “some softening of trading” in the first quarter, or the three months ending in December.

However, when people take long-awaited summer vacations, the carrier predicted that capacity levels would “return to approach pre-pandemic” levels in the fourth quarter.

The restoration of air travel helped EasyJet’s net loss improve to?858 million ($1.1 billion, 1.0 billion euros) in the reporting year to September.

This is in contrast to a massive loss of?1.1 billion the last time Covid stopped aircraft and slashed demand.

Pretax losses decreased to?1.0 billion from?1.3 billion, according to the airline, which is based in Luton, north of London.

Revenues fell by more than half to?1.5 billion as passenger numbers plummeted by 60%, although the company slashed costs dramatically.

“EasyJet is fighting back against the pandemic with increased vigor,” said CEO Johan Lundgren.

He went on to say that the company had been “transformed” by providing “substantial” cost savings while also increasing its network and flexibility.

“These steps, together with our robust, investment-grade balance sheet, give EasyJet a new lease on life to deal with any more Covid-related travel disruptions.”

EasyJet shares fell 0.9 percent to 498.20 pence in mid-morning trading on London’s sinking stock market.

Airlines are “stuck in the eye of the storm” of the ongoing Covid problem, according to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

“While the entire extent and consequences of Omicron are yet unknown, governments’ reaction of restricting travel is becoming the norm,” Hunter noted.

“This raises the question of how authorities will cope with future varieties and mutations, and if airlines can even hope to prosper given the current recovery’s stop-start nature.”

On Sunday, the new, substantially modified Covid-19 form spread around the globe, causing countries to reimpose controls that many had thought were no longer necessary.

