EasyJet Turns Down a $2.0 Billion Takeover Offer.

EasyJet, a British airline, announced on Thursday that it had rejected a buyout offer from rival Wizz Air and unveiled a $2.0-billion lifeline as the aviation sector recovers.

EasyJet said in a statement that the bidder had undervalued the company and that the suitor was no longer considering an offer. The airline will now sell fresh shares to raise around?1.2 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.4 billion euros), according to the statement.

Wizz Air, a Hungarian discount airline, was the winning bidder, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, EasyJet said that it had received a fresh $400 million credit line.

EasyJet announced in a statement that it recently received an unsolicited preliminary takeover bid.

“This was given great consideration before being unanimously rejected. Since then, the potential buyer has acknowledged that it is no longer considering a proposal for the company.”

The “very conditional all-share” deal, according to EasyJet, “fundamentally undervalued the company.”

It went on to say that the human rights problems will “enable and speed the group’s recovery from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said the additional funding would help the airline grow by letting it to take advantage of investment opportunities “when the European aviation industry emerges from the epidemic.”