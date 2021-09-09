EasyJet Turns Down a $2.0 Billion Takeover Offer.

EasyJet, a British airline, stated on Thursday that it had rejected a buyout offer from rival Wizz Air and unveiled a $2.0-billion lifeline as the aviation sector recovers.

EasyJet said in a statement that the bidder had undervalued the company and that the suitor was no longer considering an offer. The airline will now sell fresh shares to raise around?1.2 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.4 billion euros), according to the statement.

Wizz Air, a Hungarian discount airline, was the winning bidder, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, EasyJet said that it had received a fresh $400 million credit line.

The global airline industry has been rattled by the coronavirus epidemic and travel restrictions.

On Thursday, Japan Airlines announced intentions to raise $2.7 billion to deal with the ongoing financial burden of the pandemic.

EasyJet announced in London that it had received a “unsolicited preliminary takeover bid.”

“This was given great consideration before being unanimously rejected. Since then, the potential buyer has acknowledged that it is no longer considering a proposal for the company.”

The “very conditional all-share” deal, according to EasyJet, “fundamentally undervalued the company.”

It went on to say that the human rights problems will “enable and speed the group’s recovery from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said the additional funding would help the airline grow by letting it to take advantage of investment opportunities “when the European aviation industry emerges from the epidemic.”

Following the statements on Thursday, traders hurried to sell EasyJet stock.

“After announcing a?1.2 billion rights issue and stating that it had turned down an unsolicited acquisition attempt, EasyJet shares fell 10%,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

He went on to say that the airline’s need for more cash is “a symptom of the sector’s persistent problems.”

EasyJet aims to fly little over half of the capacity seen two years ago before the pandemic erupted in the group’s final fiscal quarter, or three months to the end of September.

As the fatal virus decimated the global aviation business last year, the carrier, like its competitors, reduced expenses and flights.

The coronavirus outbreak grounded flights all around the world, causing significant losses in the aviation industry.

Since then, the industry has benefited from the partial relaxation of international travel restrictions, with complete reopenings being hampered by the expansion of the Delta version.

Japan’s borders, for example, are still restricted to travelers, and domestic movement has been hindered by consecutive rounds of infections and virus emergency declarations.