EasyJet Maps A Way Out Of The Pandemic’s Aftermath

Due to relaxing Covid travel restrictions in Europe, quick vaccinations, and improving demand, British airline EasyJet increased summer capacity and reported reduced losses on Tuesday.

The airline, which has curtailed prices and flights as the deadly pandemic wreaked havoc on the global aviation industry, warned that the road to recovery would be difficult on its largely European lines.

EasyJet stated in a statement that it will operate 60% of its pre-pandemic flights in the fourth quarter, from July to September, as the UK government allows vaccinated passengers more travel freedom.

In the third quarter, or three months ending in June, the airline had only flown 17 percent of its 2019 capacity.

EasyJet said it was taking advantage of “the opening up of travel in continental Europe and the lowering of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals in the United Kingdom.”

The airline also stated that it “would emerge transformed” from the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak grounded flights all around the world, causing significant losses in the aviation industry.

Despite the rapid proliferation of the Delta variation, the business has since been strengthened by the relaxation of numerous international travel restrictions.

EasyJet said on Tuesday that its pre-tax losses in the third quarter reduced 8.2 percent year over year to?318.3 million ($436 million, 370 million euros), thanks in part to rigorous cost management.

Revenues increased to?212.9 million, up from?7.2 million the previous time.

The number of passengers has risen to about three million.

“We successfully managed through the ongoing challenges of the pandemic this quarter, focusing on cost control and minimizing cash burn while utilising our operational responsiveness to capture demand,” said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

“While we recognize that the road to recovery from the pandemic will not be easy, we are prepared to compete using our newfound strengths and everything we have learned, leaving a long-term, positive impression on the airline, transformed and ready for the post-pandemic era.”

EasyJet also said it handed out another?122 million in consumer refunds in the third quarter, bringing the total amount paid out during the epidemic to?1.2 billion.

In London morning trades, the airline’s stock gained 2.1 percent to 785.88 pence as investors cheered the news.

“This summer is a significant step toward resuming flights, but it will be 2022, when travel resumes in earnest, that the pandemic’s long-term winners and losers will be revealed,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy.

“EasyJet could benefit from the travel frenzy if it can rebuild on a lower cost base. Brief News from Washington Newsday.