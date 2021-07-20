EasyJet Increases Capacity to 60% of Pre-Covid Levels

Because to lessening travel restrictions, strong demand, and quick vaccinations, British carrier EasyJet announced Tuesday that it will operate 60% of its pre-pandemic flights during the peak summer season.

The carrier said it will increase capacity in the fourth quarter, which runs from July to September, after operating at 17 percent of capacity in the first three months of 2019.

EasyJet continues to pivot capacity towards popular routes where we see increased customer demand, in order to capitalize on the opening-up of travel in continental Europe and the relaxation of restrictions for the fully vaccinated in the UK.

“EasyJet will emerge transformed from the pandemic,” said the company, which is based in Luton, north of London.

The deadly Covid pandemic wreaked havoc on global aviation, causing demand to plummet and flights to be grounded all around the world, resulting in significant losses for the industry.

Despite the rapid proliferation of the Delta model, the business has been bolstered by the relaxation of numerous international travel restrictions in recent months.

On Tuesday, EasyJet announced that its third-quarter losses had shrunk.

Losses before taxes decreased by 8.2 percent to? In the three months to June, the company made $318.3 million ($436 million, 370 million euros) more than in the same period previous year.

Revenues increased by? There are now 212.9 million people in the United States, increasing from only a few years ago. The last time, 7.2 million people attended.

“We successfully handled through the persistent challenges of the pandemic during this quarter,” said Chief Executive Johan Lundgren, stressing the company’s focus on cost containment.

“We repurposed our existing strengths, like as our network, by shifting capacity to Europe, where we saw the most demand.”