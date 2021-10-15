Earnings-driven gains extend globally, but Brent oil reaches a new high.

The global stock market has risen once more. Friday, London struck a post-pandemic high as Brent oil soared to its highest level in three years on the strength of robust demand from recovering economies, owing to strong US earnings.

Traders applauded better-than-expected statistics indicating the US recovery is on pace, despite inflation concerns and the impending end of cheap money. Asian and European shares also climbed.

“So far, the US earnings season is setting a fairly upbeat tone,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

“This week, we’ve seen some very strong figures from the financial industry in the United States. Today is earnings day for the remaining Wall Street behemoths.” As continued coal and gas shortages prompted a move to oil — and a demand upgrade from the International Energy Agency — North Sea Brent crude climbed to $85.10 per barrel, a figure last seen on October 10, 2018.

With strong advances for oil heavyweights, London’s FTSE 100 index momentarily reached its highest level since before the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

“Oil and natural gas prices have soared, and BP and Shell have both risen more than 20% in the last month,” said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

Meanwhile, bitcoin surged near $60,000 for the first time since May after a report indicated the US Securities and Exchange Commission was close to approving the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

Central banks around the world are poised to begin — or have already begun in some cases — drawing down the massive financial support provided at the outset of the epidemic, which has aided economies’ recovery and driven equities to multi-year highs.

Increasing pressure on finance officials to act sooner than planned to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control has been exerted by rising prices, supply chain snarls, and a growing energy crisis resulting from the lifting of lockdowns.

This has put a halt to a market surge that had been going on for over a year and a half.

Traders, on the other hand, have rediscovered their mojo this week, as solid profits from banking behemoths such as JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Citigroup fuel anticipation for a robust round of earnings.

Meanwhile, data from the United States showed that new jobless benefit applications dipped below 300,000 for the first time since the outbreak began last week, adding to the recovery narrative.

As a result, the S&P 500 had its best day since March on Thursday