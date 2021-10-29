Earnings disappointment dampens Wall Street’s optimism.

After earnings failures from Apple and Amazon sapped some of the life out of Wall Street’s recent streak of records, US market indices opened flat on Friday.

Amazon and Apple announced billions of dollars in quarterly profits after the markets closed on Thursday, as supply chain delays and a global chip shortage slowed the internet titans’ pandemic-fueled growth.

Apple stated it was unable to meet demand for its iconic iPhone and iPad due to supply restrictions, while Amazon struggled to find products and personnel to meet demand.

These concerns, combined with new US Commerce Department statistics showing inflation climbing 4.4 percent in September compared to the same month in 2020, the largest increase since January 1991, weighed on the markets.

The broad-based S&P 500 index fell 0.3 percent from yesterday’s high to 4,583.92 after 30 minutes of trading. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which is dominated by technology, slipped 0.5 percent from its all-time high of 15,368.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained unchanged at 35,741.76.

Apple was down 3.4 percent, and Amazon was down 3.9 percent, but Briefing.com’s Patrick J. O’Hare did not expect widespread damage.

“There isn’t a sense of fear and hatred in the larger market since their particular issues are clearly more of a supply problem than a demand problem,” he said.

ExxonMobil was up 0.8 percent after announcing higher third-quarter profits thanks to rising oil and natural gas prices.

Traders were also keeping an eye on Congress, where lawmakers are debating President Joe Biden’s new $1.75 trillion social-services program, which is his latest attempt to reach a consensus among his ruling Democrats.