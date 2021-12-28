Early January, the US and Russia will have security talks in Ukraine.

The US and Russia are slated to meet in January for much-anticipated talks on European security and the Ukraine war, after Moscow detailed demands that included ending NATO expansion.

The talks with Russia will take place on January 10, according to a spokesperson for the US National Security Council who spoke on the condition of anonymity to AFP.

The Kremlin has been increasingly adamant that NATO and the West are dangerously near to Russia’s borders.

Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands earlier this month, stating that NATO must not accept new members and attempting to prevent the US from creating new facilities in former Soviet states.

“The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia,” said a representative for the National Security Council.

“When we sit down to chat, Russia can express its worries, and we will also express our concerns about Russia’s behavior.”

The spokesperson noted that Moscow and NATO representatives will meet on January 12, and Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the US, will meet on January 13.

The talks come after weeks of rising tensions, with the US accusing Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops around ex-Soviet Ukraine in preparation for a winter invasion.

The meeting on January 10 will be part of the Strategic Security Dialogue project, which was started last June in Geneva by US Vice President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

While that format is primarily dedicated to reviving post-Cold War nuclear weapons limitation treaties, a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity that the talks will also cover the dispute over Ukraine, where Russia has positioned a sizable military force on the border.

Ukraine will be the subject of the NATO-Russia Council meeting and negotiations between Moscow and the OSCE’s Permanent Council.

During the Cold War, the OSCE was established as a venue for dialogue between Russia and the West.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, almost confirmed the discussions, saying that the dates had not yet been established but that no other dates were being explored.

Moscow wants the negotiations with the US to be focused on Russia’s security demands, he added.

“The projects provided by the Russian side should be addressed,” Ryabkov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukraine wants to break out from Moscow’s sphere of influence and eventually join NATO.

Ukraine wants to break out from Moscow's sphere of influence and eventually join NATO.

In the Crimean peninsula, Russia already controls a large portion of its neighbor.