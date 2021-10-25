Early Access Sale, Deals, and More at Macy’s Black Friday 2021.

Macy’s (M) has announced the details of their Black Friday 2021 sale, which will begin on November 3 and stretch through the entire month of November in a series of sales events.

On Monday, the department store chain unveiled its Black Friday sale, claiming it will be its “biggest Black Friday yet,” and pushing customers to act quickly because the offers won’t last long.

The initial shopping event will take place from November 3 to 7, with further offers added from November 8 to 10. More bargains will be added Nov. 11 to 15 and Nov. 16 to 22 at Macy’s, according to the retailer. From November 23 to November 27, you can shop all of the offers.

According to USA Today, Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said the business was offering customers “the chance to plan ahead” by “posting our best Christmas promotions online and in stores throughout the month of November.”

Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen the next day from 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 26. They’ll also be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on November 27.

Macy’s has teamed with Toys R Us to sell toys online at macys.com/toysrus, which will be available in 2021. In 2022, the business plans to launch 400 Toys R Us pop-up shops across the country.

For 2021, Macy’s is bringing back its Thanksgiving Day parade, which will take place on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. ET. The parade, which was only broadcast on television in 2020, will return to the streets of Manhattan following a gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy’s isn’t the only shop offering early access to Black Friday specials; Walmart, Amazon, and Target also revealed their deals ahead of time.

Macy’s stock was trading at $26.63 at 9:23 a.m. ET on Monday, up 4 cents, or 0.15 percent.