Early Access Black Friday 2021 Tech Deals are now available at Best Buy.

On Tuesday, Best Buy (BBY) began its Black Friday 2021 sale, providing customers early access to prices on the retailer’s latest digital products ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Best Buy, like other retailers like Walmart, is getting a head start on the Black Friday sale season in order to avoid crowds in shops and meet the demand of what is projected to be a record number of buyers this year.

However, a supply chain issue is threatening holiday shopping, putting a strain on shipping, particularly at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale begins on Tuesday and runs through Friday, with hundreds of offers on everything from headphones to laptops and more, according to the tech retailer. The following are some of the tech items that are now on sale: Best Buy is also giving its Black Friday Price Guarantee, which guarantees that the price will not drop before Black Friday. Customers will get the best price, or the retailer will immediately refund the difference to My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members without having to present an email or receipt.

Customers who aren’t My Best Buy or Best Totaltech members can get the price difference reimbursed through Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, according to the firm.

Best Buy stated that in addition to this week’s sale, it will have deals throughout the season to enable shoppers buy electronic products earlier in November.

Best Buy announced that its annual Black Friday 2021 sale will begin a week early on Nov. 19, with tens of thousands of discounts. The company’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but its internet site, as well as the company’s app, will be available for customers to shop on the holiday at BestBuy.com.

Curbside pickup, in-store pickup, locker pickup at select stores, same-day delivery on select products for orders placed by 3 p.m., free next-day delivery on orders of $35, and ship to store options are all available at Best Buy.

Best Buy’s stock was trading at $115.80 in premarket hours on Tuesday, up 19 cents, or 0.16 percent.