E-scooters in Paris are being forced to slow down in congested areas.

According to scooter rental companies, new restrictions requiring electric scooters to slow down to just over walking pace in various districts of Paris go into effect on Monday.

Rental scooter speeds have been capped at 10 kilometres per hour (six miles per hour) in 700 places throughout Paris, including around major tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum.

Scooters rented through Dott, Tier, and Lime will be automatically limited to half their normal top speed once they approach the designated locations, as tracked in real time by geo-location.

