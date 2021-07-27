E.Guinea is closing its embassy in the United Kingdom due to sanctions imposed on the president’s son.

Equatorial Guinea announced Monday that it would close its embassy in London after the United Kingdom slapped penalties against the son of the country’s veteran president over corruption charges.

Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono said state station TVGE, “The first step that the administration has taken is the absolute shutdown of our diplomatic office in London.”

He didn’t say when the ruling will go into effect.

He described the penalties as “breaching the principle of international law,” saying, “We do not accept intervention in our country’s domestic matters.”

Teodorin Nguema Obiang, Equatorial Guinea’s vice president and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, was sanctioned by Britain on Thursday for allegedly siphoning state assets into his own bank accounts.

The British Foreign Office said that the younger Obiang had conducted shady contractual deals and sought bribes to fund his lavish lifestyle.

It said he spent $500 million (425 million euros) on houses throughout the world, luxury cars, and Michael Jackson memorabilia, including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove used by the singer on his “Bad” tour in 1987-89.

Equatorial Guinea, the only Spanish-speaking country in Sub-Saharan Africa, is one of the continent’s most isolated countries, with many of its citizens living in abject poverty despite its oil resources.

Its president, Obiang, 79, is the world’s longest-serving incumbent president and is routinely accused of human rights violations by human rights organizations.

He had his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema, who had ruled the country since its independence from Spain in 1968, murdered by firing squad in 1979.

Teodorin, his 53-year-old son and vice president in charge of defense and security, has long been seen as his likely successor.

Teodorin Obiang was one of five foreigners targeted in the second phase of a British anti-corruption raid last Thursday.

The punishments include asset freeze and a ban on entering the United Kingdom.

Equatorial Guinea slammed the measures as “unilateral and illegitimate” on Saturday.

“The British government’s unfounded sanctions find their rationale in manipulation, misinformation… that certain non-governmental organizations are fomenting against Equatorial Guinea’s positive image,” it stated.

According to the authorities, the younger Obiang “has not made any investment in the United Kingdom.”

Obiang is already embroiled in a legal battle with France for a 107-million-euro property on Paris’s posh Avenue Foch, which was seized together with a collection of luxury cars as part of a corruption investigation.

A French court sentenced him to three years in prison in February 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.