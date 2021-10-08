Duterte’s nemesis and drug-war critic runs for President of the Philippines.

Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of President Rodrigo Duterte and a vocal critic of his deadly drug campaign, announced her candidacy for the presidency on Thursday, establishing herself as the leading opposition contender in a crowded election field.

Robredo has faced pressure from fans and opponents to run for president in 2022, but she has consistently trailed the main runners in popularity polls.

Analysts believe the even-tempered former congresswoman will have a difficult time.

“I will fight, we will fight,” Robredo, 56, said after announcing her candidacy for president.

“We shall defeat the rotten and outdated political system.”

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately. Robredo resigned from Duterte’s cabinet less than six months after being sworn in, claiming that she had been prohibited from attending meetings by a presidential assistant.

Her decision comes after her arch-rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country’s previous dictator, declared his candidacy for the presidency on Tuesday.

In 2016, Robredo barely defeated Marcos Jr for the country’s second highest post, throwing a blow to the strong clan’s political aspirations as they sought to restore their image.

Marcos Jr., a Duterte loyalist and supporter of the narcotics war that has murdered thousands of people, waged a nearly five-year legal battle to overturn the vote, but was unsuccessful in February when the Supreme Court dismissed the protest.

In a recent Pulse Asia Research poll, Marcos Jr came in second place behind Duterte’s daughter, Sara, though she has denied ambitions to run.

Robredo came in sixth place, trailing boxing great Manny Pacquiao and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso, both of whom have declared candidacy, and Senator Grace Poe, who has not.

Most of the leading contenders have backed the drug war, which the International Criminal Court is investigating as a possible crime against humanity.

Robredo rose to prominence as the wife of Jesse Robredo, a distinguished cabinet member in former President Benigno Aquino’s government. She began her career as a lawyer for the poor.

After her husband perished in a plane disaster in 2012, the public pressured her to run for office.

Robredo, who has three daughters, was a member of the House of Representatives for one term before running for vice president.

“My vow is to fight for the Philippines that we dream of with all my strength, not just until the election, but until the very end,” Robredo said on Thursday.

Jean Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, told AFP: