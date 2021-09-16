Duterte, the Philippines’ president, has stated that he will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the country’s drug war.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyer said Thursday that he will not assist with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the Philippines’ drug war, claiming that the court lacks jurisdiction over the country.

Judges at the International Criminal Court approved a thorough probe into Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign on Wednesday, saying it resembled an illegal and systematic attack on civilians, according to rights groups.

Chief presidential legal adviser Salvador Panelo told local radio DZBB that Duterte “would not assist because, first and foremost, the Philippines has left the Rome law, therefore the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over the country.”

“The Philippine administration would not allow any ICC member to collect information and evidence here. They won’t be allowed in.”

After the ICC opened a preliminary investigation, Duterte took Manila out of the Hague-based court, but the ICC claimed it had jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

The ICC judgment was applauded by human rights organizations, lawyers, and relatives of victims slain in the drug war.

“I’m delighted because this could be a chance for us to achieve justice for the killings of our loved ones,” said Corazon Enriquez, who blames Duterte for her son’s death in a police raid on their home in 2016.

“That’s what we’re hoping for – for the individual responsible for our children’s and family members’ deaths to be held accountable.”

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers’ president, Edre Olalia, said the organization hoped this was the “first of the end of impunity,” while rights group Karapatan said “Duterte and his associates should be held accountable for these crimes.”

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign vow to end the Philippines’ drug issue, publicly instructing police officers to kill drug suspects if their lives were threatened.

According to the Philippines’ most recent official data, at least 6,181 individuals have killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations since July 2016.

In prosecution files, ICC prosecutors estimate that between 12,000 and 30,000 people have died.

Duterte has slammed the world’s only permanent war crimes court, labeling it “bullshit” and pledging not to assist with its investigation.

But, contrary to Duterte’s allegation, the Philippines’ top judges determined earlier this year that the ICC can investigate “government actors” for suspected crimes committed before the country withdrew from the tribunal.

Between 2011 and 2016, when Duterte was president, the ICC will investigate suspected extrajudicial executions in the southern Davao region.