Duterte, the Philippines’ president, has stated that he will leave politics.

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, announced on Saturday that he will not run for vice president in 2022 and will retire from politics, perhaps paving the way for his daughter to run for the country’s highest post.

Duterte is constitutionally forbidden from pursuing a second term as president, despite surveys showing he is nearly as popular as when he was swept to victory in 2016 on a promise to rid the country of drugs.

“The overwhelming… feeling of the Filipinos is that I am not eligible, and it would be a breach of the constitution to bypass the law, the spirit of the constitution” if Duterte, 76, ran for vice president.

“I am announcing my departure from politics today.”

In August, the authoritarian firebrand announced that he would run for the country’s second highest post in the May election, a move that detractors said was a smokescreen and prompted by fear of facing criminal charges after leaving government.

However, Duterte came in second position in a recent PulseAsia Research poll of preferred vice presidents.

According to a poll conducted by Social Weather Stations, 60% of Filipinos believe Duterte’s bid for vice president is not in the spirit of the constitution.

Duterte made the unexpected announcement at the location where he was supposed to file his candidacy. He didn’t say when he planned to leave politics.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, a close aide, instead ran for vice president.

The tough-talking leader has yet to name his preferred successor, but many believe it will be his daughter, Sara, who has been polled as the front-runner.

She would almost certainly shield Duterte from criminal proceedings in the Philippines as well as prosecutors from the International Criminal Court investigating his deadly drug campaign, which rights organizations believe has killed tens of thousands of people.

However, the mayor of the southern city of Davao, which her father ruled before becoming president, has stated that she would not run if Duterte ran for vice president.

The election season officially began on Friday, with thousands of candidates running for positions ranging from president to town councillor.

The week-long registration process kicks off a typically raucous and dangerous seven months of campaigning for more than 18,000 seats — but the spreading pandemic and economic misery brought on by Covid lockdowns may dampen the mood.

Sara has until November 15 to make a late entrance into the presidential campaign, even if she misses the registration date of October 8 – much like her father did in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.