Dutch Covid Unrest is Fueled by Online Conspiracies.

Ricardo Pronk was there to livestream the Covid riots in the Netherlands for the second time in a year to his social media followers.

The 50-year-old anti-vaccination activist was the administrator of a Facebook group with 10,000 members that had shared a call for a demonstration in Rotterdam’s port city on November 19 that turned violent.

The group, which was just deactivated by Facebook, is part of a social media network of conspiracy theorists and Covid-deniers that reaches all the way to the Dutch government, and whose impact has alarmed specialists.

Vaccines, according to Pronk, “are weapons designed to kill.” He also believes in the QAnon conspiracy group’s story of “satanic child abuse” perpetrated by a “globalised elite.”

However, the unemployed former computer specialist, who chose a lion against a backdrop of flames for the group’s banner, denies any responsibility for the disturbance in the Netherlands.

When police opened fire in Rotterdam, five people were killed, and riots erupted across the country over the next three days.

“Of course, violence is not the ideal solution. It is preferable to carry out tasks in a peaceful manner “According to AFP, he said.

Social media was used not only to organize protests but also to propagate disinformation during the Netherlands’ worst rioting in 40 years over a curfew in January and last week’s disturbances.

“What makes the Netherlands unique is that we’ve seen Covid protests erupt into riots on many occasions just this year,” said Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue in London, which focuses on fighting radicalism.

While Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called the rioters “scum” and “idiots,” O’Connor has blamed the Netherlands’ internet conspiracy theories plague.

According to an ISD analysis, the top 125 Facebook groups propagating misleading information on Covid-19 gained 63 percent more followers in six months, totaling 789,000 members in this country of 17 million people.

During last week’s unrest, telegram groups were flooded with preparations for rallies, riot calls, and messages attacking Muslims, Jews, and LGBT people.

According to O’Connor, social media groups “usually don’t call for violence, but they may accept it as part of the solution.”

“The anti-vaxx and anti-Covid campaign is allowing other forces to engage and show their dissatisfaction in a violent manner.”

The disturbances were blamed on a variety of people, from disgruntled teenagers to football hooligans and real coronavirus protesters, according to Dutch officials.