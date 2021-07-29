Dusty Hill, the bassist for ZZ Top, died at the age of 72.

Dusty Hill, the long-serving bassist for American rock-blues band ZZ Top, died on Wednesday at the age of 72, according to his fellow band members on Facebook.

Hill, who played bass for the Texas Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for more than 50 years, died of unknown causes.

“We are sorry by the news that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at home in Houston today,” lead vocalist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard wrote in a statement.

“We will miss your constant presence, your good attitude, and your unwavering commitment to bringing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’, along with legions of ZZ Top fans all across the world.

“You’ll be much missed, amigo,” they said.

Hill was born in 1949 in Dallas, Texas. In 1970, a year after the publication of their first song, he joined ZZ Top.

As ZZ Top went from heavy blues to its experimental synthesizer sound of the 1980s, the three-musician lineup remained the same for more than half a century.

Long beards, sunglasses, and Stetson hats made the trio instantly recognized around the world.

They also became well-known for their hit music videos, such as “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and “Sharp Dressed Man,” which earned them three MTV Video Music Awards.

ZZ Top has 15 studio albums under their belt, the most recent of which was released in 2012. In 2004, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.