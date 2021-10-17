Durst, a US tycoon who was sentenced to life in prison, is on a ventilator with Covid, according to his lawyer.

According to a US media story published Saturday, US real estate billionaire Robert Durst, who was condemned to life in jail for killing his best friend, has been placed on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19.

Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of release this week after a jury found him guilty of killing his friend in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to prevent her from speaking to authorities about his wife’s disappearance two decades earlier.

During the sentence hearing, Durst’s attorney, Dick DeGuerin, informed the Los Angeles Times that his client was in “extremely terrible condition.”

After contracting the coronavirus, Durst was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator, according to DeGuerin.

DeGuerin told the New York Times that “he was having difficulties breathing and talking.” “He appeared to be in the worst shape I’d ever seen him in, and I was quite concerned for his safety.” Durst, a multi-millionaire who was the focus of the HBO documentary “The Jinx,” has long disputed the allegations leveled against him.

During a break in the taping of the final episode of the film, he murmured to himself, “Killed them all, of course.”

md/dw