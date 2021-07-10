During the crackdown in Hong Kong, the Communist Party emerges from the shadows.

As authorities seek a comprehensive crackdown on opponents and remould the financial hub in the mainland’s authoritarian image, China’s Communist Party has abandoned its habit of working in the shadows in Hong Kong.

While colonial Britain repatriated Hong Kong in 1997, Beijing has always been careful of making the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) too apparent in a city where many people come from families who fled the CCP’s harshest excesses.

According to political researcher Willy Lam, “there were a few reasons for the CCP to be kept out of sight.” “The CCP was linked to a series of heinous errors, like as the Cultural Revolution, the three-year famine, and so on.”

Beijing’s tacit support for leftist riots that killed approximately 50 Hong Kongers in 1967 – as well as Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre – has left many people with a strong distrust of the party.

Prior to the handover, former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping – the architect of the “one nation, two systems” approach that allowed Hong Kong to retain significant freedoms and autonomy – sought to assuage fears by telling locals that they did not have to love the party to be considered patriotic.

“We don’t expect them to support China’s socialist system; all we ask is that they love their motherland and Hong Kong,” he stated.

The party is well-known on the mainland, with 90 million members, but it is almost unknown in Hong Kong.

The party has never been officially recognized, and the city’s proxies have always denied being members – at least while in office.

The CCP, on the other hand, has risen to prominence in recent years, culminating in this month’s celebrations commemorating the party’s centennial.

In recent weeks, hammer and sickle banners have appeared throughout the city, along with large billboards commemorating the occasion.

The local government organized an exhibition called “A Hundred Years of Prosperity and Greatness,” and Beijing’s four government departments held a major conference with a series of bellwether speeches.

It was the first time in Hong Kong that high-profile activities were held to commemorate a party anniversary, and it served as a stark reminder of how far Deng’s idea of patriotism has shifted under President Xi Jinping.

In his symposium speech, Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s Liaison Office, remarked, “Defending the leadership of the CCP involves safeguarding ‘one country, two systems.'”

