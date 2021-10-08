During protests in China, a French senator refers to Taiwan as a “country.”

During a visit to Taipei on Thursday, the chairman of a French delegation of senators referred to Taiwan as a “country,” provoking outrage in China, which has strenuously protested the visit.

Despite numerous warnings from the Chinese embassy in Paris, Alain Richard, a former defence minister, arrived on Wednesday on a five-day visit.

Richard said Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Paris has been doing “a very fine job in representing your country” in a speech after President Tsai Ing-wen presented him with a top medal of distinction.

France, like the majority of countries, recognizes China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Beijing wants to keep Taiwan off the international stage by refusing to use the name Taiwan or to refer to it as a country.

It has increased its pressure on Tsai’s government since her election victory in 2016, and has made a concerted effort to prevent MPs from coming in recent years.

In comments on its website, the Chinese embassy in Paris warned that the visit would harm China’s interests, Chinese-French relations, and “the image of France.”

The visit would “obviously violate the one-China principle and send the incorrect signal to pro-independence elements in Taiwan,” according to a letter from Beijing’s ambassador to Richard in February.

The trip was lauded by Taiwan’s foreign ministry as “symbolizing Taiwan and France’s resolve, as democratic allies, on safeguarding free and democratic ideals.”

Tsai stated on Thursday, “We are very moved that Senator Richard is undeterred by the pressure… to make his third visit to Taiwan.”

In May, the French senate passed a resolution introduced by Richard in support of Taiwan’s international engagement, which she described as a “milestone” in ties.

Richard is the chair of the Taiwan Friendship Group in the French Senate, and he visited the island in 2015 and 2018.

Taiwan has accused China of employing “wolf warrior” diplomacy to thwart international lawmakers’ visits.

Many Chinese diplomats have embraced the term “wolf warrior” to describe China’s more assertive posture under President Xi Jinping.

Last year, Beijing denounced Milos Vystrcil, the president of the Czech Senate, for visiting Taiwan, calling it a “provocation” for which he would “pay a hefty price.”

Military tensions between Taiwan and China have reached a four-decade high, according to Taiwan’s defense minister, after over 150 Chinese jets – a record number – flew into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent days.