During Omicron’s Christmas Surge, Millions of Americans are on the move.

Millions of people in the United States were on the move. Covid infections with Omicron topped the height of the Delta wave on Thursday, one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, and hospitals ran out of room for patients.

A testing crunch around Christmastime exacerbated the country’s woes, with drugstore appointments in major cities completely booked, government websites overburdened, and home kits nowhere to be obtained.

President Joe Biden committed this week to set up more testing locations and mail out half a billion home kits starting in January, after blasting his predecessor Donald Trump for failings on the same topic as a candidate.

People gathered huge queues at a newly opened government testing center in New York City’s Travers Park, dressed in bulky winter gear to keep warm in the bitter cold.

As she awaited her results, Queens resident Maria Felix stated, “I was hoping to meet up with my family, but I might test positive for Covid, so that’s something I don’t believe is going to happen.”

Passers-by were also given home tests by government officials, but with only 2,000 set aside for each of the five boroughs in a city of 8.4 million people, the products are expected to be scarce for some time.

“It’s very unfortunate that there are only 2,000 tests available,” said local Jocelyn Antigua, who wanted to know if she was Covid before visiting her elderly parents.

However, there was little evidence that testing delays were inhibiting travel: American Airlines, for example, stated it operated 5,000 daily flights between December 19 and January 1, representing an 86 percent increase in capacity over 2019.

A spokeswoman stated, “There is significant pent-up demand for air travel.”

Between December 23 and January 2, the American Automobile Association estimates that 109 million people will hit the road, board planes, or take other modes of transportation for excursions of 50 miles or more, up 34% from 2020.

As the extensively mutated Omicron version drove the nation’s overburdened hospitals — and fatigued health workers — to the edge, the festivities are projected to drive up Covid cases even more.

In some areas, the strain now accounts for more than 90% of all cases.

According to Covid Act Now, the seven-day average of new daily cases is at 171,000, approaching the September Delta peak.

Intensive care units are overburdened in several parts of the country, according to a new report. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.