During his visit to France, Israel’s minister will discuss the Pegasus scandal.

According to his office, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will meet with his French counterpart in Paris this week for talks that will include a “update” on the Pegasus spyware incident.

According to a ministry statement, Gantz will travel to France on Wednesday to meet with French Defense Minister Florence Parly about the Lebanon crisis, nuclear negotiations with Iran, and the Pegasus malware developed by Israeli firm NSO, which was allegedly used to target President Emmanuel Macron.

Pegasus, which can turn on a phone’s camera or microphone and collect data, has sparked outrage after a list of roughly 50,000 possible monitoring targets was leaked to human rights organizations.

The list was compiled by Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, a French media NGO, in collaboration with a number of media outlets, including the Washington Post, the Guardian, and Le Monde.

Macron had to switch his phone number and phone number.

Given the sensitive nature of the sector, Israel’s defense ministry must approve NSO exports.

The Israeli defense establishment has formed a committee to examine the firm’s operations, particularly the mechanism for granting export licenses.

At least 180 journalists, 600 lawmakers, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business executives are among Pegasus’ purported targets.

NSO claims to export its software to 45 nations and claims that it is only used to combat terrorism and other crimes.