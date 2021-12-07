During a pandemic, billionaires’ share of global wealth skyrockets.

During the Covid epidemic, the world’s richest people’s share of global wealth increased at an unprecedented rate, according to a report on inequality released Tuesday.

According to the World Inequality Report, billionaires’ share of the pie has increased from 1% to 3% since 1995.

“During the Covid epidemic, this increase was amplified. In reality, the world billionaires’ proportion of wealth increased at its fastest rate on record in 2020 “According to the document.

Since 1995, the top 1% of the population has accumulated more than a third of all additional wealth, while the lowest 50% has accumulated only 2%.

“The globe is even more polarized after more than 18 months of Covid-19,” Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab at the Paris School of Economics, told AFP.

“While billionaires’ wealth increased by more than 3.6 trillion euros ($4 trillion), 100 million more people fell into extreme poverty,” Chancel added, stressing that extreme poverty had been declining for 25 years.

According to a real-time ranking by Forbes magazine, the top 10 wealthiest persons each have a net worth of more than $100 billion, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk coming in first with a net worth of roughly $265 billion.

Only one of the men is not an American, LVMH luxury group CEO Bernard Arnault, and all but two are IT executives whose fortunes have been boosted by rising stock prices.

According to the research, the wealth of the world’s 52 wealthiest people has grown at a rate of 9.2 percent per year for the previous 25 years, far outpacing that of less wealthy social groupings.

Women’s share of total global income from labor was less than 35%, up from around 30% in 1990 but still falling short of parity with males.

Europe was the most equal region in the world, with the wealthiest 10% of society receiving 36% of total income, whilst the Middle East and North Africa was the most unequal, with the wealthiest 10% of society receiving 58 percent of total income.

The study’s lead author, Chancel, stated that while government engagement is critical in the fight against poverty, wealthier countries were able to act more quickly during the coronavirus outbreak.

During the crisis, wealthy countries implemented measures like furloughs and enhanced social security payments to maintain income levels and save employment, which states with fewer resources could not imitate.

The 228-page paper, which includes contributions from Thomas Piketty, a French economist, proposes for a "small progressive wealth tax on global multimillionaires."