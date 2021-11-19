Due to the risk of bottle explosion, an intestinal cleansing supplement has been recalled.

A business is recalling a specific lot of its colon cleansing supplement due to the possibility of the bottles exploding. In numerous states, the items were distributed to stores and customers.

Candida Flush by Mountain Meadow Herbs is a “endotoxin cleanse” that aids in the “elimination of toxins” from the body. According to the company notification on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the problem with the product was detected after a consumer filed a complaint. This triggered an internal investigation, during which it was determined that some bottles of Lot# 0120011Q finished products became pressurized “over time” in storage.

When the product is opened, it can “forcefully” release air, sections of the capsules, and powder, creating an injury risk to consumers’ hands and eyes, according to the business. So yet, no injuries or illnesses have been recorded. However, the actual reason of the issue is still being investigated.

According to the label supplied by the FDA on Twitter, the impacted Mountain Meadow Herbs Candida Flush products had “UPC 8 13086 01593 2,” “Lot #0120011 Q,” and “Exp 12/22” printed on them.

In Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New York, Tennessee, and Ontario, Canada, they were given to stores. In addition to Indiana, Minnesota, and Montana, they were also offered directly to consumers in Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall affects a total of 54 bottles of the items in the affected lot. Each of these has 240 capsules.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration is aware of this recall,” the business stated. “If you have any of these items, please get rid of them right now. Customers with questions can call 1-888-528-8615 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, or email [email protected]” Though the cause of the current recall is still unknown, incidences of bottles exploding and injuring people are not uncommon. In 2016, researchers reported the “first reported case” of serious eye injuries caused by a plastic bottle cap that was not misused.

It happened to a 20-year-old medical student after he put out a plastic PET bottle with orange juice that he had forgotten about. The orange juice had apparently been fermenting in the container for months, causing the pressure in the bottle to build up. The "small impact" of the trash bag landing in, along with the pressure.