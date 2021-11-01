Due to staffing shortages and severe weather, American Airlines canceled almost 1,500 flights.

Since Friday, American Airlines has canceled almost 1,500 flights due to staffing shortages and extreme weather.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the airline’s travel problems began on Friday, when an estimated 738 flights were delayed and 342 planes were canceled.

Following that, American Airlines canceled 543 flights on Saturday and 634 flights on Sunday. According to FlightAware statistics as of 11:34 a.m. ET on Monday, American Airlines had canceled 298 flights.

Weather inconsistencies, the airline previously informed CNN, were a big issue in not having the required amount of staff.

“As more weather moves through the system, our staffing becomes constrained as crew members are pulled out of their usual flight sequences,” the airline explained.

American Airlines noted in an internal letter obtained by ABC News that its main hub, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, was also affected by heavy winds, which contributed to the travel disruptions.

Despite huge delays and cancellations, American Airlines expects 1,800 flight attendants to return from leave on Monday, with more expected by December 1. In the fourth quarter, the airline intends to hire more people.

The problems with American Airlines follow Southwest’s huge delays and cancellations in early October. The setback was blamed on “weather and other external factors,” according to the business. Southwest said that the epidemic caused schedule and staffing problems, which exacerbated the problem.

Southwest published a statement on Oct. 13 promising customers that operations would resume as soon as possible following the lengthy delays.

“We appreciate our employees’ hospitality to our customers during this difficult time. Customers who have been impacted have received our sincerest apologies, and we look forward to welcome them back on a future Southwest trip,” the firm wrote.