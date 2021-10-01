Due to semiconductor woes, GM reports a significant drop in US sales in the third quarter.

On Friday, General Motors announced a significant dip in third-quarter US sales as the global semiconductor shortage depletes auto supplies at dealerships despite still-strong customer demand.

After months of inadequate semiconductor supply, which resulted in manufacturing interruptions and cuts across its plant network, the giant US carmaker classified auto inventories as “historically low.”

In the third quarter, GM sold 446,997 vehicles in the United States, down nearly a third from the previous year.

A increase in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which houses critical semiconductor capacity, exacerbated the chip shortfall in the most recent quarter.

However, Steve Carlisle, executive vice president of General Motors North America, stated that the chip difficulties are “improving” and that the company anticipates a “more stable operating environment through the fall.”

Rising vehicle prices have been one benefit of the supply shortage for manufacturers, which can help offset some of the pain of fewer sales.

The average vehicle price at GM in the third quarter was $47,467, up nearly 32% from the same period last year.

“While supply has been restraining sales in recent months, underlying demand fundamentals remain solid, thanks to many job vacancies, growing pent-up car demand, and surplus savings accrued by many households during the pandemic,” said Elaine Buckberg, GM Chief Economist.

“We anticipate selling every vehicle we can make at a rapid rate.”

In early trading, GM shares slipped 0.2 percent to $52.63.