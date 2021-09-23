Due to property woes, a ratings agency has lowered China’s growth forecast.

Fitch dropped its growth prediction for China’s economy this year, citing a downturn in the country’s huge property industry, which is also suffering headwinds due to the collapse of real estate behemoth Evergrande.

China’s economy recovered quickly after the Covid-19 outbreak, but new laws imposed on the country’s developers have prompted a deleveraging frenzy, pushing housing giant Evergrande to the brink of bankruptcy.

Fears that the Chinese firm could collapse have sent financial markets tumbling, potentially causing contagion in the world’s second-largest economy and abroad.

Fitch Ratings forecasted growth of 8.1 percent this year, down from an earlier estimate of 8.4 percent, citing the “main factor weighing on the outlook” as the “slowdown in the property sector.”

The latest wave of regulatory tightening by authorities aimed at reining in skyrocketing prices and firms’ excessive borrowing has resulted in property market weakness.

Last year, Beijing introduced its “three red lines” to reduce leverage, in an attempt to force developers to shed debt.

Fitch said in its recent report that “housing starts are declining and financial pressures are weighing on real-estate investment.”

“Residential investment accounts for roughly 10% of GDP directly, and property activity has significant spillovers into other industries,” it continued.

The property slump is projected to spread to emerging nations, putting downward pressure on global commodity demand.

China’s premier, Li Keqiang, called for measures to keep the economy operating smoothly on Wednesday, according to official media.

He chaired a State Council meeting that emphasized steps to boost demand, stabilize commodity prices, and keep foreign investment and trade growing.

Investors were watching to see if Evergrande will make a payment on an offshore bond due on Thursday.

Worries that the company didn’t have enough cash to service its obligations roiled global markets earlier this week, prompting warnings that it would default and collapse.

However, prospects of avoiding a chaotic debt resolution were strengthened on Wednesday when it revealed a contract to repay interest on a different domestic bond that was due on Thursday.

Even if it does not pay the money to bondholders in other countries, it has a 30-day grace time to do so.